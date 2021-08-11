More Than 42 Dead, Including 18 Soldiers As Wildfires Destroy Algeria

Not less than 18 Algerian soldiers have died while trying to douse the raging wildfires in the country's mountain areas. Seven civilians were reported to have died in the blazing fire. On August 9, the Algerian Civil Defence stated that its firefighters have been dealing with 31 fires, including 10 in the Tizi Ouzou province, known for its vast forests in mountain villages.

According to Algeria's Defence Ministry, the soldiers have died while serving in the mountain villages of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia. At least 65 people, 18 of them soldiers deployed as relief firefighters, have been killed as dozens of wildfires raged for a second day in Algeria.

Algeria wildfires take 65 lives

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted that the soldiers were “martyrs” who saved 100 people from the fires in two areas of Kabyle, the region that is home to the North African nation’s Berber population. Eleven other soldiers were burned fighting the fires, four of them seriously, the Defense Ministry said.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tebboune said, "With great sadness and sorrow, I received the news of the martyrdom of 25 members of the People's National Army, after they succeeded in rescuing more than one hundred citizens from the blazing fires, in the mountains of Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou. In front of these solemn speeches, we bow in reverence before the souls of the righteous sons of the nation. My condolences to all the families of the martyrs, we belong to God and to Him we shall return."

The President further said, "We have mobilized all available means, materially and humanly, to confront these fires, which affect several states, until we finally overcome this disaster. The state will immediately start counting the losses and compensating the affected."

The mountainous Kabyle region, 100 km east of Algeria’s capital of Algiers, has difficult-to-access villages and with temperatures rising has had limited water. Some villagers were fleeing, while others tried to hold back the flames themselves, using buckets, branches and rudimentary tools. The region reportedly has no water-dumping planes.

Photos and videos posted showed plumes of dark smoke and orange skies rising above hillside villages or soldiers in army fatigues without protective clothing.

Climate change triggering wildfires

Experts on climate change say there is little doubt climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. A worsening drought and heat are both linked to the climate crisis. They are triggering wildfires in the US, West and Russia's northern region of Siberia. Extreme heat is also fueling the intense fires in Greece and Turkey along with Algeria as one of several countries in the Mediterranean region.