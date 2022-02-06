Morocco: 5-year-old Boy Found Dead In 104-feet Hole After Over 4 Days Of Rescue Efforts

Following a meticulous but unfortunately failed rescue operation, the dead body of a Moroccan little boy who was trapped in a dry, 104-feet hole for over four days, was taken out on Saturday. The 5-year-old Rayan Oram fell into a 32-metre well outside his house in Ighran village, Chefchaouen's northern province on Tuesday evening, prompting a quick rescue operation, Daily Mail reported.

Rescuers eventually found the youngster on Saturday after drilling vertically and then horizontally, fearing a landslide in the process. According to Daily Mail, the rescuers were recorded lifting his corpse before transporting him away to be treated by physicians, while thousands of locals chanted prayers and good wishes.

Rescue workers in Morocco have come closer to helping a five-year-old boy, Rayan, trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation.

May Allah bring him back to his family 🤲#SaveRayan #انقذوا_ريان pic.twitter.com/wA2qVAzQvu — MuslimWomensCouncil (@MWC_Bradford) February 4, 2022

Following the evacuation, authorities from the administration have verified that the kid could not be revived and that he died tragically before rescuers arrived. Further, a medical crew with a stretcher was observed entering the tunnel and remaining there for nearly an hour.

The boy's body was wrapped in a gold blanket after being taken out from the tunnel, Daily Mail reported. Before the little Rayan could be brought out to the surface, the boy's heartbroken parents were taken to an ambulance.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI expresses his sympathies

In addition to this, Morocco's King Mohammed VI contacted the parents, Khaled Oram and Wassima Kharchich, to express his sympathies. According to the palace, the monarch who closely followed the rescue operations, had been “instructing officials to use all means necessary to dig the boy out of the well and return him alive to his parents,” as per New York Post. Mohammed even praised the rescuers' tireless efforts as well as the community's support for Rayan's family.

Furthermore, rescuers had previously noted that they could not establish the boy's health status while they were working to extract him. According to the New York Post, it has been still unclear when little Rayan passed away.

Rayan was seen breathing heavily, with blood on his face in photographs shot with a camera deployed down the shaft previously this week. Rescue crews also sent down food and water to the boy, although it is unknown whether he was able to eat or drink.

Rayan Oram, who slipped down the shaft on Tuesday as his father was working on the well, required days of round-the-clock rescue efforts, as per New York Post. Efforts to recover him the same way he fell in failed because the shaft, which was around 18 inches wide at ground level, shrunk to around 8 inches about 75 feet down.

