Morocco Aims To Get 'collective Immunity' Against COVID-19 For 80% Of Its Prisoners

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Morocco is aiming to get a “collective immunity for 80 per cent of prisoners” under its campaign that was launched back in March. During a press tour of the El Arjat prison, the head of health of the prison authority DGAPR, Taoufiq Abtal, informed that currently, Morocco has already vaccinated nearly 4,000 inmates under its campaign to inoculate the incarcerated population against coronavirus. Abtal added that now the country aims to work towards a collective immunity of its prisoners.

Abtal called the campaign a “pioneering operation” and stressed that “good progress has been made”. The DGAPR informed that Morocco’s 78 prisons hold nearly 85,000 inmates, 45 per cent of whom are in pre-trial detention, with the North African kingdom’s prison system suffering a “chronic problem” of overcrowding. Inmates live in an average surface area of 1.8 square metres and the non-governmental Moroccan Observatory of Prisons say some jails have an occupancy rate of more than 250 per cent.

Morocco’s COVID-19 outbreak

Abtal said that the vaccination campaign in prisons is currently targeting inmates aged over 45 and those with chronic illness. It is worth mentioning that since late January, around eight million Moroccans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly five million have had two doses, according to the official figures. The country recently also eased restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus and it has shortened the night-time curfew.

Morocco, still, however, has a long-standing state of emergency over the health crisis, which has been extended until June 10. The country’s civil aviation authority also informed that Morocco’s borders will remain closed to 54 countries until at least June 10. To date, the kingdom has recorded over 517,000 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, including 9,131 deaths.

Image: AP

