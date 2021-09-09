Morocco: Aziz Akhannouch's Party Secures Maximum Seats In Parliamentary Elections

A Moroccan party run by billionaire Aziz Akhannouch has secured maximum seats in the recently concluded parliamentary elections, while the ruling party has suffered a crushing defeat, securing only 12 out of 395 seats in the lower house of parliament.

According to results announced on September 9, Thursday, the National Rally of Independents (RNI) has managed to garner 97 out of 395 seats while the Justice and Development Party (PJD) registered a decline of 113 seats as compared to the 2016 elections. Meanwhile, Akhannouch, who is considered the richest person in Morocco, described the result as “a victory for democracy, its spirit and its rules.”

According to him, his commitment to generate more than 1 million jobs for the youth, expansion of the health sector, salary increment of the teachers and guaranteed pensions for the elderly were some of his key announcements that lead to his party victory. It is worth mentioning the constitution of Morocco gave supreme power to the king who selects the prime minister from the party which secures maximum seats in the elections. The constitution gave supreme powers to oversee the strategic decisions taken by the lawmakers. If the king analyses any decision taken by the lawmakers that are not in the favour of the country, the constitution gave him the power to change the final decision. It means the role of lawmakers is limited by the powers of King Mohamed VI.

It remains unclear whether PJD will be part of the upcoming governmental coalition or sit-in opposition

According to Abderrahim Elaalam, a constitutional law professor at Al Cadi Ayad University in Marrakech, the Justice and Development Party didn’t just suffer defeat, but a resounding fall from 125 to just 12 seats in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections. “The party’s loss cannot be isolated from the international context, which is witnessing the decline of political Islam in general, but this fall was not expected at all, both from the party itself and even from its fiercest opponents,” he said. Further, the constitutional law professor said it is difficult to predict whether the Justice and Development Party will be part of the upcoming governmental coalition, or move back into the opposition ranks for the first time in more than a decade.

With inputs from AP

