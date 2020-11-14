Morocco Launches Military Operation In UN-patrolled Border Zone In Western Sahara

The Moroccan military has launched an operation in the United Nations patrolled border zone in the disputed Western Sahara. The aim of the operation is to clear a road that has been blocked for weeks by the followers of the pro-independence Polisario Front. According to the reports by AP, the Morocco military has set up a security cordon overnight in the Guerguerat buffer zone on Western Sahara’s southern border with Mauritania.

In a statement on November 13, the General Staff of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces said that this was being done in order to secure the flow of goods and people through this axis”. It further said that they intervened because 60 people supervised by Polisario were blocking a road connecting Morocco with Mauritania. Also, they called it a “non-offensive operation” that would involve use of arms “only in the case of self-defense”.

As per the reports by AP, Abdelkader Omar, Polisario’s ambassador to Algeria said that the Moroccon forces “opened fire on innocent civilian protesters” and Polisario fighters came to the protesters’ defense, which further led to “intense clashes”. While speaking to the Algerian TV network, Omar said “it's the U.N.’s duty to intervene urgently to stop this aggression against the Sahrawi people”.

US and Morocco agreement

In a seprate development, last month the United States and Morocco signed an accord with the aim of strengthening military cooperation and the North African kingdom's military readiness over the next decade. The agreement was signed by Mark Esper during a two-day visit to Morocco. As per a statement issued by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, the military agreement, “serves as a road map for defense cooperation and aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and support shared security goals". Also, a statement from the General Command of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces said that the agreement centers on "consolidating common security objectives, especially improving the degree of military readiness".

During his visit, Esper visited Algeria, the first US defense secretary to meet with leaders there since 2006. He held a meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the army chief, Gen. Saïd Chengriha. A statement from the General Command said that the two officials expressed their “satisfaction with the durability, distinction, continuity and dynamism of the bilateral cooperation". The military deal is expected to boost cooperation between the US and Morocco.

(Image Credits: AP)