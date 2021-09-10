Morocco's Ruling JDP Resigns After Crushing Defeat To Liberal RNI In Parliamentary Polls

The Moroccan government led by Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani resigned on Thursday, September 9, following the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party's (JDP) defeat to the liberal-conservative National Rally of Independents (RNI).

The JDP, however, has termed the election results as "illogical" claiming that a number of rules were violated during the run-up to the event. The RNI by billionaire Aziz Akhannouch secured maximum seats, while the ruling JDP suffered a crushing defeat, securing only 12 of the 395 seats in the country's lower house of Parliament.

According to results announced on 9 September, the National Rally of Independents managed to garner 97 of the 395 seats and the Justice and Development Party saw a decline of 113 seats in comparison to their 2016 poll tally.

The RNI is slated to form the government in accordance with the country's constitution. In order to boost the country's economy after the pandemic, the Akhannouch-led RNI has promised to create one million jobs and expand health insurance to all Moroccans.

Apart from these, the RNI has also vowed to increase salaries of teachers and pension for the elderly, according to The Times of Israel. It should be mentioned here that according to Morocco's constitution, the king appoints the Prime Minister from the party which emerges as the largest party in the general elections. However, the role of lawmakers is limited in the country as the King is the head of the strategic decision-making team in Morocco.

Ruling JDP suffers a humiliating defeat

According to Abderrahim Elaalam, a constitutional law professor at Al Cadi Ayad University in Marrakech, the Justice and Development Party didn’t just suffer a defeat, but a resounding fall from 125 to just 12 seats in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections.

“The party’s loss cannot be isolated from the international context, which is witnessing the decline of political Islam in general, but this fall was not expected at all, both from the party itself and even from its fiercest opponents,” he said. Further, the constitutional law professor said it is difficult to predict whether the Justice and Development Party will be part of the upcoming governmental coalition, or move back into the opposition ranks for the first time in more than a decade.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)