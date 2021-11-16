MoS Muraleedharan Attends 1st Joint Commission Meeting In Rwanda; Discusses Bilateral Ties

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan held the first Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Rwanda on 14th and 15 November in Kigali. MS Muraleedharan who was on an official visit to the Republic of Rwanda co-chaired the JCM with Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister of Rwanda, Vincent Biruta, and discussed several topics concerning bilateral relations between both the countries.

The topic of discussions included several areas such as health, energy, agriculture, education, ICT, aviation, defence, culture, security, infrastructure, development, and others. Apart from that, discussions were also held on regional, international, and multilateral issues followed by an agreement by both sides for concluding the pending MoUs.

President Kagame conveys his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

MoS Muraleedharan during his visit called upon the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and further invited him for to India an official visit. He also brief the President about the deliberations that were held in the JCM and further thanked him for addressing the Rasina dialogue virtually in April 2021.

Similarly, President Paul Kagame conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further expressed his desire to work with India on achieving the full potential of a special partnership between India and Rwanda. Further inviting the Indian leadership for the CHOGM summit in 2022, the President also discussed the strategic partnership between both countries.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan also paid a visit to the Hydro-electric Power project and further visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, and paid floral tributes to the victims of the 1994 genocide. The MoS MEA further took to his official Twitter handle and shared images from his visit to Rwanda saying that both countries are committed to strengthening the strategic partnership.

Other than that, he also inaugurated the India-Rwanda Entrepreneurship Development centre in Kigali which has been built with grant assistance from India and later interact with the Indian community.

