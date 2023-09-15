Most Libya Flooding Deaths Could Have Been Avoided, Death Toll Can Still Soar: UN

The devastating death toll in the Libya flooding could have been avoided if the North African country "could have issued the warnings and the emergency management forces would have been able to carry out the evacuation of the people," the head of the UN World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said on Thursday, according to reports. Libya could have avoided most of the human casualties if the proper evacuation procedures were followed, according to Taalas.

The death toll in Libya's coastal city of Derna soared to 11,300 as of September 15, according to the estimates of Libyan Red Crescent as the search and rescue operations on the ground are still continuing. Marie el-Drese, secretary-general of the aid group, told The Associated Press that at least 10,100 people are still missing in the Mediterranean city. As dead bodies were swept away into the sea nearby, the rescue workers appealed for more body bags over fears of a disease 'epidemic' spreading.

"We need bags of bodies," Lutfi al-Misrati, a search team director, told the foreign reporters on the scene where frantic rescuers searched for the survivors. The mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, said that there was a desperate need for specialised recovery teams to search for the dead bodies that were being swept away into the sea.

Rescue workers look for the survivors in the battered city of Derna, Libya. Credit: AP

Death figure will 'surprise and shock all of us': WHO in Libya

While the exact number of people killed in the catastrophic flooding remains unclear, the aid groups estimate that close to 20,000 people may have died in the calamity. Survivors were desperately trying to find the bodies of their loved ones, and those impoverished in the remote areas in the mountainous region cut off from the city were still waiting for humanitarian aid to reach them. Large parts of the debris-choked town floated into the sea as waves rose as high as 7 meters (23 feet) during the torrential rains and flooding, Yann Fridez, head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Libya, told reporters on the ground.

The massive surge of water worsened after two upstream river dams burst and the city of Derna witnessed the apocalyptic scenes with people washed away into the Mediterranean Sea. Mud-caked streets had hundreds of body bags lined up waiting to be identified by the families. As the roads and bridges were destroyed in the flash floods, the access to the city of Derna was cut off. The UN's World Health Organization in Libya said earlier yesterday that the death toll figure which is expected to spike "wills surprise and shock all of us."