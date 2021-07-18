Motivational Quotes By Former South African President To Remember On Nelson Mandela Day

As the world celebrates Nelson Mandela Day who devoted his life to the service of mankind, here are a few iconic quotes to inspire you to take responsibility to change the world for the better. He was a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker, and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.

Nelson Mandela Quotes

"Our march to freedom is irreversible. We must not allow fear to stand in our way."

"May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears."

“Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.”

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

"It is in your hands to make the world a better place."

“Live life as though nobody is watching, and express yourself as though everyone is listening.”

"There can be no greater gift than that of giving one's time and energy to helping others without expecting anything in return."

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

"Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

“We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right.”

"Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do."

"After climbing a great hill. One only finds that there are many more hills to climb."

"I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”

"There is no passion to be found playing small in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living."

"A winner is a dreamer who never gives up."

Nelson Mandela Day

Every year, July 18 is observed as Nelson Mandela Day as it marks the former president's birthday. The first Nelson Mandela Day was celebrated on July 18, 2009, which marked his 91st birthday. On this day, a series of educational, art exhibits, fund-raising, and volunteer events leading up to a concert at Radio City Music Hall was organized by the 46664 concerts and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

(Image credit: AP/ALVAROSERRANO/UNSPLASH/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)