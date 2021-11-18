A top official in Mozambique's Ministry of Mineral Resources said on Monday, November 15, that 14 tonnes of smuggled gold, rubies and other jewels have been illegally shipped from the country since the beginning of the year, Africanews reported. Some of the world's greatest gemstone reserves are found in Mozambique, which is often mined by artisanal miners who have no access to official markets.

Mozambique has gemstones in the northern provinces of Niassa and Cabo Delgado, as well as in the central Manica Province. According to Africanews, research released in early November by the Swiss think tank, Global Initiative, against transnational organised crime suggests that mining jewels and selling them on illegal markets has become a source of livelihood for many displaced people, sometimes through corrupt local officials.

UK firm has exclusive right to export rubies from Cabo Delgado

Gemfields, a company based in the UK, maintains a massive ruby extraction operation at Montepuez in Cabo Delgado, which generates over 40% of the world's rubies, according to Sputnik. Gemfields has the exclusive right to export rubies from the territory as it has a 25-year mining licence issued by the Mozambican government in 2011. Security forces, guard the mine against poor local artisanal miners who allegedly sell the diamonds to other purchasers, many of whom are smugglers. The guards have been accused of abusing and murdering Cabo Delgado residents.

A 25-year-old, illegal miner named Janito said that people are quite upset and the country's rulers are to blame for that. According to Sputnik, the miner further stated that the rulers would not offer the best of the country to foreigners if they did not want their people to suffer. Guards have also been accused of brutalising locals in the area from where enormous gas concessions have been granted to Total, ExxonMobil, and other oil companies.

Judiciary attempting to prosecute people involved in smuggling

Meanwhile, Rafael Sebastiao, a judge on Mozambique's Supreme Court, stated that the judiciary is attempting to prosecute people involved in smuggling crimes, according to Africanews. On the other hand, he also stated that there is sometimes a lack of transparent methods and evidence to hold those involved in smuggling accountable.

Cabo Delgado insurgency

The al-Shabab insurgency has been gaining strength in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region for several years. Mozambique's al-Shabab advocate's global jihad. According to UN News, at least 730,000 people in Cabo Delgado have lost access to their land and have no way of earning a living as a result of the rebellion. People from Palma, a seaside town in Cabo Delgado were killed by the militants in a surprise ambush back in March.

(Image: Unsplash)