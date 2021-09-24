Namibia: Hundreds Protest Outside Parliament Over Genocide Settlement Deal With Germany

The people of Namibia have been protesting outside the country's parliament. The protesters have been demanding the renegotiation of the deal with the German government, reported Africa News. The Namibian Parliament was debating about the settlement agreement with the German government after Germany recognised committing genocide during its colonial occupation.

The people marched to the Parliament and were shouting against the agreement between the German and Namibian governments. In the footage that emerged, infuriated demonstrates stormed the parliament building in Namibia amid the debates. Addressing the parliament on September 22, Esther Muinjangue, president of the opposition National Unity Democratic Organisation party asserted that many of the opposition parties and affected community have been rejecting the deal, reported Africa News. Muinjangue added that the document aimed for reparations instead of restitution.

People protest against Germany-Namibia settlement agreement

Defence Minister Frans Kapofi defended the agreement by saying it was "an achievement, of some measure". Kapofi added that the German government committed to responsibility for the genocide. Furthermore, the defence minister stated that they had taken up the issue of reparation amount, reported Africa News. On September 21, the opposition parties and members of the genocide community handed over the petition to Prof. Loide Kasingo, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, who received it on behalf of the Speaker Prof. Peter Katjavavi. The people of the affected community have been demanding restarting the negotiation with the German government that included the people of affected communities.

In May this year, the German and Namibia governments had agreed to the deal in which the German government committed to spending $1.3 billion, focusing mainly on development projects, according to AP. The agreement was the result of more than five years of talks with Namibia. Germany and Namibia authorities began talks in 2015, after more than 10 years of the visit of the then-Development Minister Heidemarie Wieczorek-Zeul. Reportedly, Zeul had offered Germany’s first apology for the killings.

Image: Twitter/@ed28990343

Inputs from AP