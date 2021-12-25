Narandran 'Jody' Kollapen: Indian-origin Judge Appointed To SA's Top Judicial Bench

Narandran 'Jody' Kollapen, who is of Indian-origin, has been appointed to the highest judicial bench in South Africa by the country's Constitutional Court. 64-year-old Kollapen was chosen alongside Rammaka Steven Mathopo after a lengthy process of public interviews. The announcement was made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had earlier recommended Justice Kollapen and Mathopo's names along with five others in October, PTI reported.

Both the gentleman are scheduled to take office from January 1, 2022. Earlier also, Justice Kollapen appeared for an interview for his appointment to the Constitutional Court. However, his attempt was unsuccessful despite his achievements like serving two terms as an acting judge in the same institution.

Who is Justice Narandran 'Jody' Kollapen?

Justice Kollapen started his career in 1982, focussing largely on public interest work. Now elevated from his position as the high court judge, Justice Kollapen joined Lawyers for Human rights in 1993 and went on to become the national director in 1995 until the end of 1996. He was appointed as the commissioner of the South Africa Human Rights Commission and later served as chair of the commission for seven years from 2002 until 2009. Since 2011, he has remained a Judge of the High Court of South Africa's Gauteng Division, Pretoria. In April 2016, he was chosen as the chair of the South African Law Reform Commission. From July 2017, he was appointed as the acting Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

Achievements and more

Currently, Justice Kollapen serves on the structures of numerous NGOs and community-based organisations, including the Legal Resources Centre, the Foundation of Human Rights and Laudium Care Services for the Aged. He received an honorary doctorate from the Durban University of Technology and an award from the Turquoise Harmony Institute for his contribution to society in areas of law and human rights. He was also felicitated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Congress of Business and Economics, which was born out of the erstwhile Transvaal Indian Congress during Mahatma Gandhi's South Africa stay, PTI reported.

When asked about his cultural identity, Justice Kollapen made a strong statement during his speech at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Siva Gnana Sabhay in Lenasia. He had said that there is "no need to shy away from unique Indian identity, culture and religion" brought to South Africa by the first labourers about 150 years ago. Instead, it must be used by citizens to "build a rainbow nation." In his time as the head of South African Human Rights Commissioner, Justice Kollapen had coordinated the 'Release Political Prisoner' programme.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: @WhyJudgesMatter/Twitter)