Ndakasi, Mountain Gorilla From Viral Selfie Passes Away At 14 In Her Caretaker's Arms

Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who had been under the care of the Virunga National Park’s Senkwekwe Center passed away in the arms of her caretaker Andre Bauma.

Virunga

Image: Facebook/VirungaNationalPark


Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who had been under the care of the Virunga National Park’s Senkwekwe Center, died in the arms of her caretaker Andre Bauma. As per the park website, the picture of Ndakasi had gone viral on the internet in 2019. The mountain gorilla breathed her last at the age of 14 on 26 September following a prolonged illness.

Ndakasi dies in the arms of her caretaker

The Virunga National Park announced the news of her death on their Facebook account. They mentioned that the orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi living in the park under the care of the Park's Senkwekwe Center has died after a prolonged illness on 26 September. According to the post, the mountain gorilla took her last breath in the arms of her caretaker and 'lifelong friend', Andre Bauma. As per the website, Ndakasi was born to the Kabirizi group in April 2007 and was only two months old when Virunga rangers found her clinging to the body of her lifeless mother. '

Rangers brought her to a rescue centre in Goma and after the rescue, Andre Bauma took care of the baby gorilla. Ndakasi, with fellow orphaned gorilla Ndeze, was brought to the Senkwekwe Center after it was built in 2009. She lived in the Virunga National Park's Senkwekwe Center for over 11 years. Ndakasi was featured in several shows and films, including the documentary Virunga and a picture of her had gone viral on the internet. The selfie featured Ndakasi and another orphaned gorilla Ndeze, both standing relaxed. 

Andre Bauma while speaking to CNN, said "It was a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature, especially knowing the trauma Ndakasi suffered at a very young age. Bauma added that Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence helped him to understand the connection between human beings and great apes. Furthermore, Bauma called Ndakasi a friend and added that he loved her like a child and mentioned that everyone in the Virunga will miss Ndakasi. 

Image: Facebook/VirungaNationalPark

