Nigeria Protests: Nearly 2,000 Inmates Escape Jail After Crowds Attacked Police Facilities

Amid the ongoing protests against police brutality in Nigeria, the officials informed that nearly 2,000 inmates had broken out of jail after crowds attacked two correctional facilities a day earlier. The Inspector-General of Police said that it was deploying anti-riot police across the country in a bid to strengthen the security around correctional facilities. A number of people have also reportedly been shot at a protest in Lekki.

Amnesty International, on October 20, said that there was ‘credible but disturbing evidence’ that security forces in Lagos had fatally shot demonstrators. According to Associated Press, the Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said that on Tuesday night itself there have been reports of shooting at Lekki Toll Plaza following the 24-hour curfew on Lagos. He added that the state government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

READ: Nigeria Police To Free Prisoners Arrested During Demonstrations Against Police Brutality

In a series of tweets, Amnesty said, “While we continue to investigate the killings, Amnesty International wishes to remind the authorities that under international law, security forces may only resort to the use of lethal force when strictly unavoidable to protect against imminent threat of death or serious injury”.

Amnesty International has received credible but disturbing evidence of excessive use of force occasioning deaths of protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos. #EndSARS #Lekki #Nigeria — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 20, 2020

The reports of protesters being shot came just hours after Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu warned that the growing demonstrations against police brutality had ‘degenerated into a monster’ that is threatening the well-being of the nation’s society. In a separate statement, the police had also warned that the security forces would now ‘exercise the full powers of the law’ to prevent any further attempt on the lives and property of citizens.

READ: Vigil For Those Killed By Nigeria's Antirobbery Squad

Demonstrators demand dissolution of SARS

The protests in Nigeria began with calls for the much-hated police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) to be disbanded. Earlier on October 11, the Nigerian government had said that a special presidential order had instructed the immediate dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Despite that, the protests continued rallies showing scepticism towards the decisions. The mass demonstrations which saw participation from some of the major stars in the country have now garnered mass support online with #EndSARS trending globally.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier raised concerns over police brutality and promised to introduce reforms. As per reports, the protesters demanded to scrap out the entire squad while pointing out that previous commitments to change police behaviour had no effect. According to reports, the Special Anti Robbery Squad has been accused of widespread rights abuses for years. In addition to this, the activists also complained about abuses carried out during the protests include beatings, intimidation, and the disproportionate use of force against demonstrators.

(Image: AP)

READ: Nigeria's Anti-police Brutality Protests Block Major Roads

READ: Protests Against Nigeria's Police Kill 10, Charges Amnesty