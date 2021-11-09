Niger: 25 Preschoolers Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Classroom In Maradi

At least 25 children aged between five and six were killed in a fire that broke out in straw-hut classrooms in southern Niger's Maradi, on November 8. The fire erupted on Monday morning when children were attending school, the BBC reported. The blaze injured several other school attendees as well. The reason and the source of the fire were yet to be determined.

The mayor of Maradi city, Chaibou Aboubacar informed local media that the fire incident on Monday, November 8, damaged three such straw-made classrooms. When the brick-made main school buildings in Niger become inadequate to accommodate all of the schoolchildren, extra classrooms are frequently constructed which are generally made of wood and straw, according to the BBC.

Numerous dead bodies were taken out from the burned classrooms, as well as a number of schoolchildren with injuries were put in cars and were sent to the hospital, the BBC reported, quoting an eyewitness. Several of the little ones injured in the fire remained in serious condition. Following the tragic incident, all other classes were cancelled at the school. Notably, this isn't the first time a school in Niger caught fire, leading to student casualties.

Niger: Classroom fire kills 20 in Niamey

In a similar incident in April, this year, 20 students lost their lives in Niamey, Niger's capital, after being trapped inside the school gates. The students, who ranged in age from seven to 13, were in classrooms when the fire broke out at around 4 pm on April 13. According to authorities, the fire soon spread across the school grounds, in which some 2,000 children attend classes.

According to AP, the hut classrooms which were made of straw, that accommodated some of the school's outside classes, were entirely destroyed, and the main school building was severely damaged. Classroom furniture was strewn about in the ash. By the time firemen responded to the fire, the blaze had already burned down the classrooms.

The school's director, Oumarou Gounssa, had described the incident as a catastrophe. “Never in Niger have we seen a fire like that in a school, and it was during school hours. We are truly sorry about the loss of lives,” he had said.

(Image: AP/Unsplash/Representative)