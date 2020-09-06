Niger Army Accused In Disappearance Of More Than 100 People In Western Region

Niger army has been accused of being responsible for the disappearance of more than 100 people in the western region of the country late last year.

According to the reports, the National Commission for Human Rights has been investigating the mysterious civilian disappearances in Inates zone of the Tillaberi region. The agency published its report on late Friday, September 4.

Ali China Kourgueni, the group's secretary-general told Associated Press, "What happened in Inates must not happen again". “The rest is now up to the judicial authority", he added.

Growing insurgency

As per reports, the government has received the report but issued no immediate response. In addition to this, the mysterious disappearances are reported to have taken place after a deadly attack by Islamic radicals on the military camps in Inates which killed at least 71 soldiers in December.

Kourgueni added, "It is not a question of incriminating the whole of the Nigerien army, it is a question of identifying some uncontrolled elements of the army who are to blame for the massacre and disappearance of 102 civilians in the Tillaberi region."

As per reports, the soldiers in Niger and neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso have been accused by the Human Rights group of a surge in the number of extrajudicial killings amid growing insurgency in the region.

