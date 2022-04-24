Nigeria: At Least 80 Dead In Oil Refinery Explosion Near Southern State Of Imo

Over 80 people were reportedly killed and several others injured in an explosion that rocked an oil refinery in southern Nigeria. State officials and police, however, fear that the death toll could be above 100 after the fire spread to nearby properties. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed it retrieved 80 "badly burnt" bodies from the blast site.

The factory is located in the Abaezi forest in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Nigeria’s southeast Imo State. According to a report by The Associated Press, the fire broke out on Friday night and fanned out to two fuel storage areas. The illegal crude oil refinery was "engulfed by fire which spread rapidly" around the area," said Imo State Commissioner for information, Declan Emelumba. The immediate cause of the blast is yet to be determined. Emelumba also told AP that the state authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the extent of fatalities and fire-caused damages. According to Nation Africa, as many as 150 people have been inflicted with mild to severe burns, they are currently being treated in various hospitals in the state.

Young women and men burnt in the blaze were irrecognisable, said Goodluck Opiah, Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, who visited the site on Saturday. The fire also destroyed cars parked nearby. Imo State government has declared the operator of the factory as "wanted." "This is a tragedy and a betrayal of the economy,” Opiah said. Videos posted online showed charred remains of the factory and skeletons of burnt victims. "The people who were killed were said to be "illegal operators," Imo State Police Command spokesperson Michael Abattam said, as quoted by AP.

Nigerian government vows to ban illegal crude oil refineries

The inferno at the illegal crude oil refinery came after, in March, Nigerian federal government pledged to stop the economic devastation caused by the activities of illegal refiners, pipeline vandalism, and crude oil theft. Illegal crude oil refining is a common problem in Nigeria, where shady businessmen erect sites in remote areas to evade tax and regulations. Despite being the largest producer of crude oil, the country reels under economic crisis due to such operations.

Opiah, on Saturday, extended his condolences for the deceased in the refinery, adding that "the Imo State government is deeply concerned about the families of those killed in the blaze." The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva said that President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an assessment of the devastation.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)