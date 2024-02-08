Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:53 IST
Nigeria Blast Kills 2, Dozens Hurt As Buildings Collapse
The Governor of Nigeria's Oyo state confirmed an explosion at a residence which resulted in at least 2 deaths, numerous injuries, with dozens of affected.
The Governor of Nigeria's Oyo state confirmed on Wednesday, Jan 17 that an explosion at a private residence resulted in at least two fatalities and numerous injuries, with dozens of individuals affected.
The exact cause of the explosion remained unclear, but local media reported instances of building collapses. The impact of the blast extended to the Oyo state capital, Ibadan, located 130 km (80 miles) away from the commercial capital, Lagos.
Residents in the vicinity noted that the explosion was powerful enough to shatter windows in their homes.
