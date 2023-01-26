Nigeria Bomb Explosion Kills 27 Fulani Herders; Authorities Vow To Arrest Perpetrators

A group of 27 Fulani herders has been killed and several were injured on Wednesday after a bomb exploded in the village of Rukubi, said Police, reported Anadolu agency. The village is located on the border between Nasarawa and Benue states in central Nigeria.

The local police forces have been working with other security intelligence agencies and the state government to determine the motive behind the Nigeria explosion and to arrest the perpetrators, said Ramhan Nansel, Nasarawa state police spokesman.

Bomb explosion in central Nigeria

While giving more details about the explosion, Nansel said, “It is unfortunate that such a thing happened. Twenty-seven of the herdsmen were killed after a bomb exploded in the Doma Local Government Area. The police and other security agencies are working around the clock to understand what led to the attack and track down those involved,” reported Anadolu agency.

After the tragic Bomb explosion in Nigeria, Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule also vowed to ensure justice for those who lost their lives in Nigeria explosion.

“On behalf of the state government, I want to sympathize with the Fulani people across the state over the killings of their people by an unknown bomber. I want to assure them of the state government’s commitment to finding the perpetrators of such acts so they face the full wrath of the law,” said Sule while speaking on the incident.

Further, he urged the Fulani community across the state to remain calm and assured that the state government and authorities in Benue State would find a lasting solution to the incessant attacks on people along the Nasarawa-Benue border, as per agency report.