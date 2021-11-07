Nigeria: Death Toll Climbs To 42 From Building Collapse, 15 People Rescued So Far

Following the collapse of a 21-storey under-construction building, the governor of the Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed that the death toll from the incident has risen to 42. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, 6 November, Babjide informed that the search and rescue team discovered more victims in the rubble, and further said that the number of people rescued increased to 15. The Lagos governor did not reveal the number of people still trapped under the collapsed building, however, he said that 49 families had reported missing persons to the government.

"We have taken the full records of the survivors in the incident. And this gives a total of 15 people rescued alive. We have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered," Babjide said.

Further, he went on to say that the identification of bodies by relatives had begun and DNA examinations were being undertaken on some of the bodies that were difficult to identify. He also added that the search and rescue operation continue at the site in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Investigation launched to determine cause of collapse

The 21-storey apartment building that was being built toppled last week on Monday while construction workers were on the site, some of whom were artisans who started work that day. It is still not clear how many people are still trapped inside the rubble. But one construction worker at the scene reportedly had estimated that 100 people were working there when it collapsed, meaning that over 40 people could still be missing.

Meanwhile, Lagos has begun three days of mourning with flags at half-staff. An investigation has also begun to determine what caused the collapse and whether there were lapses on the part of regulatory agencies. Following the deadly incident, attention has also reportedly shifted to two other high-rise buildings being built within the complex where the collapse occurred. Structural integrity tests have been ordered, Babjide informed, adding that he has given an independent panel 30 days to unravel the cause of the accident. The panel is also to examine whether there were any lapses by state regulators in overseeing the project.

“I can assure you we are doing everything,” Babjide said, promising that criminal charges will be filed against those indicted in the disaster.

