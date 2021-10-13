Nigeria: Father Stands By As Four Teachers Thrash Daughter For Allegedly Drinking Alcohol

In a bizarre incident, a video is doing rounds on the internet in which a group of four teachers thrashed a female student brutally in front of her father. Surprisingly, her father didn't intervene or even try to convince her teachers to give her a second chance. The surprising events unfolded at an Islamic school in Nigeria where a father reportedly reached the school his daughter was studying in seeking brutal punishment for her "insane" act. According to the reports of BBC, the video was recorded at the Kwara state of Nigeria earlier this month. As per BBC, the girl was whipped by teachers in front of her father after te later requested the beating as she had been caught drinking alcohol. She had been reportedly caught drinking liquor on her birthday.

Watch the viral video of African school here:

A girl kneeling while she is beaten by four men with sticks pic.twitter.com/dyQgpE6ZhW — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) October 11, 2021

In the short clip, that has since gone viral on several social media platforms including Twitter, four men could be seen armed with what appear to be stick-like objects surrounding the young girl who was kneeling on the floor. As the video proceeds, the girl, who was wearing a hijab, could be seen facing the wrath of the four teachers. The girl was seen raising her hands in repeated attempts to protect herself from the onslaught. After some time, her hijab appears to fall off due to the violent behaviour of her teachers. "I acquainted the school about the episode and I personally requested them to proffer her the relevant punishment, and I requested I should be present when they carried it out," the father of the girl was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Headmaster and four teachers suspended after video went viral: Reports

The report said that the father of the young girl saw a video in which she could be seen enjoying drinks with her male friends. However, the boys and the "accused" girl denied such allegations levelled by her father. A day later, another video surfaced on social media in which the boy who was reportedly seen with the girl, was thrashed brutally by the same group of teachers.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media, it sparked outrage with people demanding action against the school and the four people involved in the "insane" incident. According to local media reports, the head of the school was suspended while the students were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Image: Twitter/@SchengenStory