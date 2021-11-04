Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 7 People, Injure Several Others In Adamawa

In the early hours of Wednesday, on November 3, a group of gunmen raided a village in Adamawa, northeast Nigeria, killing seven residents and injuring seven others, according to local authorities. Sulaiman Nguroje, the state's police spokesperson stated at a press conference in Yola that several gunmen stormed the Negga village in the town of Numan, Adamawa at about 2 am local time and opened fire on residents. The accused criminals invaded the village when the farming community was sleeping, according to the first information report, according to Nguroje.

He further said that the police have dispatched a special team to the area in order to apprehend the attackers, while those who were hurt were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He also stated that the state's police has zero-tolerance for criminal gangs harming the peace and lives of innocent people, and he urged residents to help security officials discover the attackers by providing relevant information.

State House of Assembly strongly condemns the attack

According to the Nigerian Newspaper, This Day Live, the state House of Assembly strongly condemned the attack on Wednesday and asked the administration and security services to apprehend those who are responsible as soon as possible. The Assembly reacted after the Deputy Speaker and Member of the Numan Constituency, Hon. Pwamwakeno Mackondo introduced a motion on a topic of urgent public interest.

He told the Assembly that the town has a history of being targeted by gunmen on a regular basis. He also stated that when they reported the community's predicament, a military unit was dispatched. However, the military refused to live in the community in Negga village, according to This Day Live. The Deputy Speaker was appalled by how the group of men broke into the neighbourhood, carried out their goal, and then fled without being stopped, claiming that security staff arrived in the community only after the occurrence.

He also said that a military unit is urgently required to intervene quickly and safeguard innocent people's lives and property, according to This Day Live. The legislator also urged the state governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to deliver relief items to the victims through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

