Nigeria: Hacked Documents Show Presence Of Black Axe Wielding Political Influence: Report

The Black Axe mafia gang operating from Nigeria has infiltrated the country's political system and carried out scams spreading well beyond the national borders. The most-feared organised crime syndicate has been active in Nigeria for decades and BBC has laid hands on several leaked documents, which indicated the involvement of prominent politicians and businessmen with the "cult" group outlawed in the African continent. Among the most noteworthy findings were emails that revealed the 2019 APC party candidate for political office, Augustus Bemigho was a senior member of the Black Axe gang and orchestrated millions of dollars worth of internet scams.

"We have removed him close to 1millon dollars," one email sent to Bemigho said, as quoted by BBC. The mail also contained the full name, contact details and instructions to claim the amount. As per the report, Bemigho scammed two victims from the mails indicating that they were defrauded around $3.3 million.

The mails also had graphics of violent acts carried out by the gang, which were too ghastly to publish. The data obtained from the mails clearly painted a picture of the gang's actions from 2009 to 2019. Additionally, the in-depth and shocking presence of the Nigerian Black Axe in the state politics of its region has also emerged in the documents collected.

Mafia politics

As per BBC, in Benin City, approximately £64,000 (Rs 64 lakh) was funnelled into the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM) to "protect votes" and secure the victory of the governor in the 2012 elections. Notably, the NBM is a registered company in Nigeria considered by some western law enforcement to be similar to Black Axe. The documents suggested that "80 slots were allocated to NBM Benin Zone for immediate employment by the state government." An activist in Benin City, Kurtis Ogebebor, described the current political scenario of Nigeria as "mafia politics."

"Cultism seems to be at all levels of our government, from the lowest to the highest. You find them everywhere," Ogebebor, who works to prevent young people from being recruited by gangs like Black Axe, told BBC.

Meanwhile, NBM has strongly denied involvement with gangs like Black Axe, saying that group members are "expelled immediately" on proved association with cults. Locally in Nigeria, Black Axe is known for punk crimes and brutality with alleged links to politics. Although, international investigation organisations like Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have suggested otherwise. In recent months, more than 35 NBM members have been arrested in the US and South Africa on charges of fraud worth millions of dollars.

