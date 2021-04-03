Nigeria Plane Crash: NAF Says Boko Haram 'doctored' Video To Claim Credit For Air Accident

Conflicting reports have emerged in Nigeria over a video of a downed plane as the country’s air force disputed claims from Boko Haram that its militants shot down the jet. While taking to Facebook, the Nigerian Air Force strongly questioned the authenticity of the Boko Haram clip and further suggested that the crash was due to an air accident. In the social media post, the NAF rejected the seven-and-a-half-minute clip and called it “false propaganda”.

The NAF said, “Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down”. READ | COVID-19 strain found in Nigeria detected in China's Guangdong province: Report

The post further read, “It is obvious that the Boko Haram Sect, in its characteristic manner of employing false propaganda, is seeking to claim credit for what was obviously an air accident that could have been caused by several other reasons; particularly at a time when the capability of the group to inflict mayhem has been significantly degraded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria”. READ | 3 teachers abducted in latest Nigeria school kidnapping

Further, the NAF urged Nigerians to “ignore” the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed. It is worth mentioning that the NAF had reported the plane missing on Wednesday, with two pilots on board. According to CNN, the fighter jet had been deployed near Borno State in northeastern Nigeria to provide air support to ground troops, who were under fire from Boko Haram fighters before radar contact was lost.

The NAF had earlier said that the cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remained unknown. The officials added that the pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

Disputed video of Boko Haram

The disputed video of Boko Haram, on the other hand, claimed to have shot down the Alpha Jet. their footage showed multiple fighters shooting into the air before a blast lights up the sky as a plane ignites into flames and falls to the ground. The video then cuts to fighters standing around what appears to be the wreckage of the jet.

The clip also showed “NAF 475” - the missing aircraft’s ID number. It even showed a charred body and what appeared to be a patch laying on the ground, displaying John Abolarinwa’s name.

(Image: Twitter)

