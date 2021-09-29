Nigeria Police Detains 57 Individuals From Shiite Procession, Denies Reports Of Casualty

During a religious procession in Nigeria's capital Abuja, Nigerian police informed that they have detained some of the Shia Muslim believers of a disallowed group. A representative from the group claimed that eight members were shot to death during the procession, Al Jazeera reported. The group was commemorating the Muslim festival of Arbaeen, when the police dispersed the gathering on Tuesday.

Abuja police have denied that any injuries have been done while they were dispersing the crowd as claimed by the representative of the group. Nigeria Police clarified that they interfered to stop followers of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) from creating unneeded difficulty to the vehicles by the Abuja-Kubwa highway. As per Al Jazeera, 57 individuals were detained after IMN followers attacked the police officers with petrol bombs and rocks.

According to the police statement, the troublemakers who have been there in large numbers were quickly apprehended by security personnel and removed, in order to stop them from creating a further disturbance of public order.

Clashes between Shia Muslims and Nigerian military soldiers

Over several years, the IMN which is a pro-Iranian organisation was banned in the year 2019 for demonstrations that were initiated due to the arrest of its leader Ibrahim el-Zakzaky. Since then, the clashes started with Nigerian security authorities. In December 2015, the army had killed nearly 350 IMN Shia Muslims during a religious parade in the northern parts of Nigeria. Many people were shot dead and burnt alive, according to rights organisations.

In the last month, IMN leader el-Zakzaky and his wife, who had been detained since 2015, were released when a court cleared both of them from the murder charges related to the killing of a military soldier. However, prosecutors claimed that the religious leader is still facing terrorist and treason accusations, Al Jazeera reported. Muslims account for almost half of Nigeria's 200 million people. The vast majority of the Muslim population is Sunni Muslims. Discrimination and persecution have long been complaints of the Shia Muslim Minority population.

Unidentified Gunmen killed 34 people in three Nigerian states

Meanwhile, recently, in a gunfight that took place in three Nigerian states, at least 34 people were killed. After unknown gunmen ambushed a hamlet in the northern state of Kaduna, seven people were seriously injured, Al Jazeera reported. On September 26, armed men invaded Madamai and Kaura and killed 34 people. On Sunday, gunmen from Kaduna opened fire near a church in the Kachia area.

State Security Commissioner Samuel Aruwan stated in a statement on Monday that the brutal shooting killed worshipers and seriously injured several more. He also verified the fatal toll, saying that the Nigerian military soldiers were shot at before compelling the attackers to withdraw after a heated exchange. On Tuesday, two individuals were apprehended in connection with the incident.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)