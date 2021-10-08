Nigeria: Police Rescue 187 People Held Captive By Bandits In Zamfara

A total of 187 people, who were held captive by bandits in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, were rescued by the Nigerian police.

In order to rescue the captives, the security personnel reached the Tsibiri Forest, where the victims were being held hostage. The rescued people have been handed over to the authorities concerned.

The police commissioner of Zamfara, Ayuba Elkana, informed that 187 people who were kidnapped by bandits have been rescued by security personnel. Elkana mentioned that the people were released after the security agencies and state government built pressure on the bandits. The people that were held by bandits were kept captive for days, and for some, for months. The people who have been rescued by the security personnel have been handed over to authorities.

"Today(Thursday) 187 were rescued as a result of the pressure mounted on these bandits by the state government and other security agencies whereby, we stormed Tsibiri Forest where kidnapped victims were kept for various days; some (of them for) 52 days, 48 days, 54 days and four months," Elkana was quoted as saying by ANI, citing Channels Television.

Furthermore, Elkana called the rescue a "great achievement" and added that the "good people" have helped the administration in ensuring that the Zamfara state is brought back to normalcy. Elkana said, "This is a great achievement, and it goes to all the good people of Zamfara State who have keyed into the resolve to this administration to make sure that Zamfara State is brought back to its normal peaceful state."

The people living in northern parts of Nigeria have been suffering for years due to the instability caused by 'criminal groups' and the 'Boko Haram terrorists', news agency ANI reported.

Violent attacks in Northern and Central regions

It is worth noting that violent attacks by bandits are widespread in Nigeria's northern and central regions, particularly in rural areas with inadequate security, news agency AP reported. In order to restore peace in the problematic states, authorities have claimed that special military operations carried out by them have been showing good results. Dozens of assailants have been killed when their hideouts in abandoned forest reserves have been attacked by security personnel. However, Nigerian security forces, particularly those working in high-crime areas, are often outnumbered by gangs of gunmen who raid communities in large numbers.

(With inputs from AP/ANI, Image: AP)