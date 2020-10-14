Nigeria Police To Free Prisoners Arrested During Demonstrations Against Police Brutality

The Nigerian police chief, on October 13, ordered the unconditional release of all prisoners who were arrested during the recent protests against police brutality. The demonstration, which has now entered its second week, saw thousands of Nigerian residents coalescing and rallying against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) in major cities.

'Nigerians had the right to protest'

According to BBC, Nigerian police chief Mohammed Adamu held a special meeting with National Human Rights Commission following which he announced the release of all those in detention. Ordering the police force to refrain from using force, he said Nigerian residents had right to protest peacefully. In addition, he said that the concerns of residents were genuine and would be addressed by the government.

Earlier on October 11, the Nigerian government said that a special presidential order had instructed the immediate dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Despite that, the protests continued rallies showing scepticism towards the decisions. The mass demonstrations which saw participation from some of the major stars in the country have now garnered mass support online with #EndSARS trending globally.

Widespread protests over the matter have also been reported from the UK and Canada. Several Nigerian celebrities including, Wizkid and Davido and British-Nigerian Star Wars actor John Boyega have backed the movement. President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier raised concerns over police brutality and promised to introduce reforms. As per reports, the protesters demanded to scrap out the entire squad while pointing out that previous commitments to change police behaviour had no effect.

According to reports, the Special Anti Robbery Squad has been accused of widespread rights abuses for years. In addition to this, the activists also complained about abuses carried out during the protests include beatings, intimidation, and the disproportionate use of force against demonstrators.

