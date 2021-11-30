Nigeria Prison Attack: Unidentified Gunmen Kill 11, Free 262 Convicts From Jos Jail

After a group of terrorists raided the jail of Jos in central Nigeria, 11 people died and 262 convicts escaped from the scene, local media stated on Monday. Nine convicts and one official of the Nigerian Correctional Service were killed during the gunmen's assault on Sunday. Security officials have even killed one of the assailants and re-arrested eight inmates, according to the TVC News broadcaster.

The Nigerian Corrections Service's Public Relations Officer, Francis Enobore, told the broadcaster on Monday, “Seven escapees have been re-arrested by the Police and are in Custody while one escapee voluntarily surrendered himself to the Police," ANI reported. Enobore further informed that another member of the Correctional Service was shot in the hand, while six convicts were also hurt in the incident.

Francis Enobore went on to say that attempts are still underway to find all "the perpetrators." He further added that the issue has been brought under control, with security at the site being tightened up even further. He even urged the locals to work together to catch the escaping convicts, and credible intelligence should be shared to "nip such ugly incidents in the bud," as per Xinhua. Enobore has noted that the Jos detention centre held 1,060 inmates at the time of the incident, including 560 pre-trial detainees and 500 convicts.

3,000 detainees had yet to be apprehended in Nigeria after jail escapes

Meanwhile, Nigeria's administration revealed on November 11 that more than 3,000 detainees had yet to be apprehended following several earlier jailbreaks in the African nation. Since last year, a total of 4,860 convicts have fled during attacks on the country's detention centres, with just 984 of them apprehended so far, leaving 3,876 inmates on the loose, according to the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola. The government had obtained the biometric data of all inmates in the nation, in order to help in the active tracing of the escaping inmates, the minister stated.

In recent months, a series of armed assaults on security establishments such as police stations and detention centres have happened in Nigeria. According to STV, Rauf Aregbesola indicated that the Federal Government will pursue individuals who have fled legal custody as well as those who have assaulted their institutions.

Furthermore, earlier in the month of April of this year, 1,800 detainees had managed to flee from the prison of southern Nigeria when militants conducted attacks using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades. As per local resident Uche Okafor, the attacks had begun at 2 a.m. in the town of Owerri in Imo state and persisted for around two hours. Officials stated that gunmen also attacked a number of other Nigerian Police and military installations, AP reported.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative Image)