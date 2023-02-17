Nigeria Reissues Old Banknotes As Currency Chaos Could Threaten To Hamper Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Nigeria’s central bank to reissue old 200-naira banknotes to be withdrawn, reported CNN Business. The redesigned currency was unveiled in November 2022 by the president. This comes after concerns have emerged regarding the botched introduction of new money that could harm general elections that is to take place later this month.

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections,” said Buhari while making the announcement of new currency notes, reported AP.

After the Nigerian President's announcement of the new currency was made, Nigerians have not been able to access cash in recent weeks. Further, the country’s central bank had started switching out currency notes of higher denominations of 1,000 nairas, 500 nairas, and 200 nairas with redesigned ones. This further led to a violent protest where people vandalised the ATMs in the country. Taking to Twitter, one of the Twitter users wrote, " #Edo #Nigeria- Unrest outside the First Bank - Akpakpava Road Branch in #Benin as violent protests erupt across the city, reports of gunshots also occurring."

#Edo #Nigeria🇳🇬- Unrest outside the First Bank - Akpakpava Road Branch in #Benin as violent protests erupt across city, reports of gunshots also occurring (📹@Johnwest_0147) pic.twitter.com/TzhZN0WWrA — CyclistAnons🚲 (@CyclistAnons) February 15, 2023

Stepping back after the currency fiasco

Amid the Nigeria fiasco of the mismanagement of currency, President Muhammadu Buhari came under growing pressure to intervene after days of bank attacks by the local residents who have been angry because they are unable to withdraw cash. The motive behind swapping out the old naira notes with the new notes was to curb surging inflation and reduce the influence of money during the election which has been scheduled for February 25.

Further, this currency chaos has affected Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which has shared that the inability of banks to distribute enough of the new cash could make it difficult to pay temporary staff and security guards needed to operate thousands of polling stations for presidential and parliamentary elections on February 25.

While retracting his decision about the new currency notes on a televised broadcast on February 16, he expressed sympathy for Nigerians who have been suffering hardships and announced that the old 200-naira note will return to circulation for 60 days. However, the higher denominations of currency would remain cancelled but can be exchanged at the central bank and other designated points, said the President, as per a CNN report.