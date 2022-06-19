Nigeria Reports 155 Deaths Due To Lassa Fever In 2022; Fatality Lower Than 2021: Report

At least 155 people have died due to Lassa fever in Nigeria in 2022, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) informed Sunday. The alarming death toll comes amidst the stringent measures being adopted by the Nigerian administration to mitigate the caseloads of Lassa fever in the country, ANI reported. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control stated that they have reported 782 confirmed cases of the disease, with 4939 suspected cases since the beginning of 2022.

The NCDC further noted that the case fatality rate of Lassa fever in Nigeria has reached 19.8%. The public health agency also mentioned that the fatality rate has witnessed a decline as 20.2% was recorded for the same period in 2021. The Nigerian states of Ondo, Edo and Bauchi reported 68% of all the confirmed cases of Lassa fever, as per the ANI report. The NCDC added that they continue to work with state public health teams to lower the fatality rate of Lassa fever to a single digit. It further said that they have been distributing medical response products to states and treatment centres for curbing the spread of the disease.

More about Lassa fever

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused due to Lassa virus. The people usually get infected with the Lassa virus by exposure to food or household items that have been contaminated with "urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats." According to WHO, Lassa fever is endemic in Benin, Ghana, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo, Guinea, Liberia and Nigeria. The cases of Lassa fever have been reported in other West African nations as well.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of Lassa fever appear one to three weeks after the patient comes into contact with the virus. Mild symptoms of Lassa fever include slight fever, general malaise, weakness, and headache. The US CDC noted that the disease may progress to more serious symptoms including haemorrhaging (in gums, eyes, or nose) in 20% of infected people. According to the CDC, the first case of Lassa fever was reported in the year 1969.

