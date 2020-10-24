Nigeria Witnesses Growing Unrest As Police Cracks Down On Peaceful Protesters, 51 Killed

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the country on Friday, October 23, and said that “hooliganism” was the reason for the deaths of at least 51 civilians during peaceful protests against police brutality. The Nigerian President also added that during the course of the protests the country’s security forces had shown extreme restraint in behaviour and actions while dealing with the protesters.

President says 'Hooliganism' to blame for the multiple deaths

As per Amnesty International, on Tuesday, October 20 Nigerian Security forces fired live rounds at peaceful protesters and killed at least 12 of them, the allegations have been denied by the Nigerian government but nevertheless, the incident has sparked an international outcry and warranted international condemnation against Nigeria.

The president's speech seems to have done more harm than good because as per reports, protesters have been angered by what the Nigerian President chooses to leave out during his address. Muhammadu Buhari while addressing the nation did not mention the alleged shooting and warned protesters not to jeopardise Nigeria’s national security.

Okechukwu Nwanguma with the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Center is reported to have said that the Nigerian president's words were ‘devoid of sympathy’. He also added that shielding those behind the shootings will only lead to more such incidents.

The protests in Nigeria against police brutality have caught the attention of foreign leaders like US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab and the archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The protests seemed to strike a chord and contain some similarity to the Black Lives Matter movement that came to life in the United States yet again to condemn police brutality and violence, especially against those of Africa-America dissent.

