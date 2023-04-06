Nigerian Train Project Gets Funding From China Development Bank

The Kaduna-to-Kano train project in Nigeria, which connects two of the country's largest cities, has secured a new creditor in the China Development Bank (CDB) as the previous financer withdrew backing in 2020. The $973 million loan, which has a 15-year tenure and a 2.7% interest rate, was granted approval by the nation's senate on Tuesday, as reported by RT.

Prior to its withdrawal, China's Exim Bank was designated as the lending institution to finance the railway renovation and modernisation venture in 2020 with a $22.8 billion state outside financing plan. Changes to the original terms were authorised by the senate, which reduced the loan's size from $22.8 billion to $973 million and designated China Development Bank as the new creditor.

Nigeria approved USD $973 million loan from China Development Bank

The loan will also come with a 0.4% commitment fee and a 0.5% upfront cost. It will be offered in Euros. The deal with the China Development Bank is essentially a revision of the loan that was previously approved but has not yet been secured, according to Senate President Ahmad Lawan. The Nigerian government has been attempting to fund numerous infrastructure projects in recent years, including the Kaduna to Kano railway. Finding the required funding, however, has been a significant obstacle, RT reported.

In Africa's largest economy, Nigeria, where 40% of the population lives below the national poverty line, transportation and power issues have hindered economic expansion for decades. Bola Tinubu, the incoming president of Nigeria, has vowed to address the country's various problems, such as oil theft and inflation.

China has made substantial contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria's infrastructure and facilities, notably the most important and largest deep sea port in West Africa, Lekki, and the first electric-powered light rail in the region, the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line program. The parties concerned claim that the projects will create new chances for economic growth in the oil-rich nation and advance co-operation between China and Africa in 2023.