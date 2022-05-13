Nigerian Youths Beat Fellow Female Student To Death, Set Her Ablaze Over 'blasphemy'

In a shocking incident, a female student was beaten and burnt to death by her fellow students in northwestern Nigeria on Thursday. According to the police, Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, made a blasphemous statement on social media, after which the incident occurred. "Samuel made a social media post that blasphemed Prophet Muhammad,” according to a police statement. The security officials confirmed the arrest of two accused involved in the killing.

Nigeria: Female student beaten to death, set afire by peers for blasphemy

As per an eyewitness, Samuel – a second-year college student – was attacked by her fellow students after she criticised a religious post on the students’ WhatsApp group, as reported by CTV News. According to Basharu Guyawa Isa, a resident and human rights activist in Sokoto, Samuel was furious about the manner in which her fellow students were talking about Muslims on the messaging app. "She was angry the way Muslims were talking about Islamic affairs in that WhatsApp group, which made her make some un-Islamic utterances against Prophet Muhammad," said Isa. Though the school authority quickly deployed security personnel to protect Samuel, the furious students dragged her and beat her to death.

Students kill Deborah Samuel while chanting "Allahu Akbar"

"Students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the building," said Sokoto police spokesperson Sanusi Abubakar. Meanwhile, in the video, that went viral on social media platforms including, Twitter, Samuel, wearing a pink coloured dress, can be seen lying on the ground as she was stoned and beaten with planks. The young men surrounding her then dumped tyres on her and set her ablaze while chanting "Allahu Akbar" (God is great; God is greatest). Sokoto police spokesperson said two students have been arrested in association with the brutal killing while an investigation directed by Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal is going on.