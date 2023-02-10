Nigerians Go To Polls As Trailblazers For Stumbling African Democracy

Nigerians on February 25 are going to polls to elect the country's president in what would be the second contest in the race for power via the ballot box for the nation’s almost 200 million population. The country is leading the politically tumultuous African continent as a trailblazer for democracy offsetting negative coup perceptions in what's perceived as the world's poorest continent. Bola Tinubu from the ruling party, Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition party, and Peter Obi from a smaller party are emerging as the top contenders in the Presidential race.

The 72-year-old candidate for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar had contested in the 2019 elections against the one-time military ruler Muhammadu Buhari who was first elected in 2015. He lodged a legal challenge against the current president after the elections were marred by violence, unrest, vote-buying, and intimidation.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari waves at the crowds before being sworn in for a second four-year term in Africa's most populous nation in Abuja, Nigeria. Credit: AP

The significance of the Nigerian polls for Africa is tremendous and will be held in midst of fuel and cash shortages, surging commodity prices, unemployment, and economic hardships that have riled the voters. The frontrunners are desperately looked up to by the Nigerian citizens to ferry the economically and financially tattered nation out of the looming crisis. Nation's statistics Bureau suggests that Africa's biggest economy Nigeria has a whopping 63% population that lives below the poverty line. The upcoming elections are not only a marker for democratic consolidation but a pathway forward for growth and progress as the country's foreign debt under current President Muhammadu Buhari has risen to USD40 billion.

A lot more at stake than previously anticipated

Abuja dismantled the military dictatorship in 1999, bringing an end to the rule of the Nigerian Armed Forces which assumed political power in the country back in 1966. The Western African nation located in the vicinity of the Gulf of Guinea witnessed five military coup d'états since its independence in 1960. Nigeria's former military ruler Olusegun Obasanjo had also managed to clutch political power as a civilian leader after officially winning presidential elections in Nigeria in 1999. As it goes to presidential elections and will appoint lawmakers for the seats in the parliament on Saturday, the most populous African country Nigeria will have a lot more at stake than previously anticipated.

Four years ago, Nigeria witnessed a watershed moment as it elected sitting President Buhari, who is now setting up a council to facilitate the transition of power to a new president to be sworn in on May 29. The 80-year-old Nigerian president, serving his second term, has been constitutionally barred from contesting the elections. "The new Executive Order puts in place a legal framework for the seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another," Buhari noted in a statement published by his presidential office. Despite the amendments, political upheaval has been brewing in Nigeria after at least 10 government officials resigned earlier yesterday over their interest in the 2023 elections.