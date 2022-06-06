Following the brutal killing of worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church in southwestern Nigeria, authorities on Sunday deployed officers of the Explosive Ordnance Device Unit (anti-bomb squad) near the incident site in order to avert any untoward incident. The police said they are investigating every possible clue to nab the culprits involved in the deadly attack that killed more than 50 people and wounded hundreds. Meanwhile, condemning the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari said, "only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such a dastardly act."

In a statement released following the incident, Nigeria's President said, "No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome the light. Nigeria will eventually win," said Buhari. While explaining the incident, legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said that the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state when a large number of worshippers gathered for Pentecost prayer which is celebrated on the 50th day of the Easter Sunday. He informed that those killed in the heinous incident were mainly children and women. Further, Adelegbe Timileyin, who represents the Owo area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber, claimed that the presiding priest was also abducted in the attack.

Pope Francis condemns the brutal killing of worshippers

According to the local media reports, Nigerian authorities claimed the death toll would be much higher than reported. Meanwhile, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis, condemned the incident and said he prayed for the victims and the country, who were painfully affected at a time of celebration. "The pope has learned of the attack on the church in Ondo, Nigeria and the deaths of dozens of worshippers, many children, during the celebration of Pentecost. While the details are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and the country, painfully affected at a time of celebration, and entrusts them both to the Lord so that he may send his spirit to console them," the pope said in a statement issued by the Vatican press office.

It is to mention that Nigeria has witnessed a massive increase in religious attacks in recent years. Though Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states, crimes related to religious attacks are common. During the Presidential elections, Buhari was elected after vowing to end Nigeria’s prolonged security crisis.

