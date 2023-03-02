Nigeria's President-elect Tinubu Addresses Opposition Parties After Presidential Election

Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has addressed the opposition parties and those who have been disappointed by his victory in the election that was held last weekend. His speech comes after the opposition parties disapprove of the result of the presidential election. During his address, he promised “renewed hope has dawned” in Africa’s most populous nation. The candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Tinubu, has been declared the winner on February 26.

During the presidential election bid, he defeated his closest rivals in the most competitive election for decades. After the winner was declared, Tinubu has been facing fierce criticism as well as allegations of rigging from opposition parties. However, the opposition parties have asked for legal action to overturn the result. Taking to Twitter, Tinubu: "Vote APC #RenewedHope23." He also shared a video with the Tweet in which he thanked and sought the support and prayers of everyone.

Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu appeals

The victory of the APC party candidate, Tinubu would provide a grip on power whereas the reformist candidate Peter Obi lacked resources and has and weak organisation to make big gains. Obi received 6.1 million votes in his favour in both Lagos (Nigeria’s biggest city and commercial powerhouse) and Abuja (the federal capital). Although the strong opposition candidate is Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party who won 29% with almost seven million votes. However, Tinubu saw victory, with just 37% of votes cast.

In an answer to the opposition parties and those who have not accepted the final result of the presidential election, Tinubu has addressed it and said: “I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team up together.” Further he added: "It is the only nation we have. It is one country and we must build together.” Some of the opposition party members have believed that these speeches are to deflect attention from the problems with the election and avert post-poll violence. The 70-year-old veteran has also addressed those who did not vote for him directly. On the broadcast live on television, in a speech he said: "I understand your hurt. To you, I extend the embrace and comfort of a family member. This great project called Nigeria beckons to us all. It is bigger and more important than any partisan divide."