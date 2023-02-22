Nigeria's Shaky Attempt At Currency Change Hits Health Services; Leaves Patients In Lurch

Several patients in Nigeria have been suffering from health issues before elections as the nation's cash crisis continues because of the botched attempt to replace currency, reported The Guardian. Just before the elections, many pregnant and critically ill people have not been able to pay for health services due to the cash chaos created by the Nigerian government. Further, health officials have also warned that the situation could worsen for those who cannot access care in the country. Nigeria had recently witnessed riots in several parts of the country because of the severe shortage of cash.

“Patients are in a dire situation as they are unable to buy required drugs to stay alive. A patient who is critically sick and cannot access money to pay for drugs is a terrible combination,” said Ola Ahmed, Kwara state chair of the Nigerian Medical Association, on Sunday.

Critically-ill people suffered in Nigeria

In Nigeria, only one in five Nigerians has health insurance, with most of them paying for health services as and when they require it. Due to the cash crisis in Nigeria, patients have been left untreated in hospitals while their families and friends struggle to gather funds for their treatment. What makes it worse is that some women have been forced to give birth at home after being turned away from the hospitals because they were not able to pay the hospital fees. The country has been seeing a rise in deaths and the situation in the remote areas has worsened with no access to bank accounts and poor network in mobile phones. In one of the cases, a pregnant woman in the northern Kaduna state died after her husband failed to get cash in time to pay for her to be admitted to a health center, as per the local media report.

Police fired teargas at rioters who had burned tyres in protest against the severe shortage of cash in Nigeria’s economic hub of Lagos. The turmoil in the country began after the country’s central bank announced in October that the highest denomination of the country’s currency, the Naira, would be redesigned. 'In an economy in which only 45% of people have access to banking, shortages of the redesigned notes have left many struggling to access their money,' the World Bank stated.