Niger's Junta Says France Is Planning Strikes To Free Ousted President

In the turbulent aftermath of Niger's recent military coup, a new twist has emerged in the political drama unfolding in the West African nation. The military junta control is claiming that the deposed government has 'authorised' France to conduct strikes on the presidential palace in a bid to release President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been held hostage since the putsch took place last week.

The junta's claim came on Monday, with Colonel Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup leaders, accusing France of seeking a way to 'intervene militarily' in the situation, as per a report from Reuters. According to Abdramane, a meeting was held at the General Staff of the National Guard of Niger, where Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou and Maj. Midou Guirey, the commander of the national guard, allegedly granted the necessary political and military authorizations for France to 'carry out strikes'.

France sees the coup as a threat

France has been an ally of Niger in its fight against jihadist insurgencies in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron promptly condemned the coup, demanding the release and reinstatement of President Bazoum. Macron also vowed that Paris would support regional powers in imposing sanctions on the coup leaders.

This latest coup in Niger is part of a worrisome trend in former French colonies, with similar military takeovers having occurred in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in recent years. Amid the surge in anti-French sentiment, thousands of junta supporters rallied in front of the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday to protest what they perceived as France's interference in the country's affairs. The demonstrators even burned French flags and removed a plaque from the embassy's facade.

France has suspended aid to Niger

In response to the escalating situation, President Macron has made it clear that any attacks on France and its interests in Niger will not be tolerated and will meet with an immediate response. In a decisive move, Paris announced on Saturday the suspension of all its development aid and budget support actions in Niger.

Why is Niger important for France?

France's interest in Niger extends beyond politics. The country is a significant supplier of uranium to French power nuclear plants. Niger supplies 15 per cent of France's uranium needs and a fifth of the EU's total uranium imports, according to Politico. As the coup unfolds, concerns have arisen about the impact it may have on the import of uranium. Orano, France's state-controlled nuclear fuel producer, is closely monitoring the situation, with a spokesperson stressing that the safety of their employees in Niger remains a top priority.

In the midst of these escalating tensions, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc of 15 member states, has imposed economic and financial sanctions on Niger's junta and issued a warning. ECOWAS has given the coup leaders seven days to reinstate President Bazoum, threatening to authorize the use of force if their demands are not met. As the situation continues to unfold, the world watches with concern, hoping for a peaceful resolution in Niger. However, with geopolitical interests at stake and regional dynamics in play, the road to stability remains uncertain.