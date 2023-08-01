Niger's Ousted President Bazoum Seen For First Time Since Coup, Meets Chad's Leaders

The first image of Niger’s ousted president was published online on Monday, depicting him smiling and in good health. Mohamed Bazoum met Chad's leader, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, in Niger's capital, Niamey on July 31. Déby also held a meeting with Niger's coup leaders. Niger's leader of the Presidential Guard, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup, also met with the president of neighbouring Chad. The latter has been mediating talks after West African leaders gave Niger's military seven days to transfer the power to the country's democratically elected government.

The president of Chad travelled to Niger on a diplomatic mission to speak to the country’s democratically elected president Bazoum who has been detained at the presidential residence. Chad's leader posted an image on Facebook page late on Sunday that went viral. He wrote in the caption that he made a trip to Niger, “which is going through a major political crisis … to explore all the paths to find a peaceful exit to the crisis shaking this neighbouring country”. He said that he was holding talks with Niger's coup leader, Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of Niger’s presidential guard, who was also seen sitting with Chad's leader in military fatigue.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum (R) met Chad's Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno (L) at the presidential palace in Niamey. Credit: Facebook/Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

France condemned the coup

As they unfolded the military coup in Niger, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup plotters, appeared on state television, claiming that the government of Bazoum had authorised France, which colonised Niger, to attack the Presidential palace. He said the authorisation was signed by Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, acting as prime minister. These claims could not be verified independently. In response, France condemned the coup and demanded that Bazoum's democratic government must be reinstated. Supporters of the coup leader stormed the French embassy in Niger with Russian flags chanting Russia's President Vladimir Putin's name and slogans "down with France" as they tore down the banner.

France denied using lethal means to respond when Niger’s military government backers attacked the French embassy. The 15-nation regional bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been demanding that the Niger military restore Bazoum's government. Déby said that his mediation effort was aimed at finding a "peaceful solution to the crisis which is shaking" Niger, which borders Chad.