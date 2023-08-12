Niger's Ousted President 'starving To Death', Daughter Shares Mohamed Bazoum's Plight

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Niger, the daughter of the detained President Mohamed Bazoum said that the ousted leader is losing excessive weight and he and his family are being kept under "inhumane" conditions. Zazia Bazoum, who was on holiday in France when the country’s military staged a coup, said that the military captors have cut off electricity to the presidential residence, The Guardian reported. In light of this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns about the condition of the detained president during a telephonic conversation with former Nigerian President Mohamed Issoufou.

“The situation of my family is very difficult currently,” she told The Guardian. “They are staying in the dark, and the weather in Niger is very difficult. So it’s very sad that they are always in the dark and the house is very hot … it’s OK for them, they say they will keep fighting, but it’s hard for [me and my two siblings abroad] to see our family in this situation and they can’t go out,” she added. The 34-year-old daughter of the politician is trained as a banking lawyer and worked with her mother Hadja Hadiza Bazoum for the first lady’s foundation named Noor.

Military leaders refuse to release the ousted leader

Zazia along with the international communities’ pleas to release the ousted President are falling on deaf ears after the country’s military refused to release Mohamed and his family. The news of the Junta’s refusal came up during Blinken’s telephonic conversation with the Western African nation’s former President Mohamed Issoufou.

“The Secretary expressed his grave concern at the continued unlawful detention under deteriorating conditions of President Bazoum and his family. The Secretary shared that he is particularly dismayed by the refusal of those who seized power in Niger to release Bazoum’s family members as a demonstration of goodwill,” the US Department of State stated in a statement. “The Secretary assured the former president of the United States’ continued dedication to finding a peaceful resolution that ensures Niger can remain a strong partner in security and development in the region,” the statement further reads.

‘They are killing him,’ says Niger’s envoy to US

Reiterating the concerns of the conditions in which the Niger President has been detained, Mamadou Kiari Liman-Tinguiri, Niger's ambassador to the US told the Associated Press that the country’s military is “killing him”. “They are killing him,” the envoy exclaimed. “The plan of the head of the junta is to starve him to death. This is inhuman, and the world should not tolerate that. It cannot be tolerated in 2023,” he added. In the past, EU policy chief Josep Borrell has also said that Bazoum and his family are being “deprived” of food, electricity, and basic medical care.