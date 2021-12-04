Omicron Could Overtake Delta As Most Dominant Variant By 2022, Suggests Study

As the world is reeling under fear from the newly detected COVID-19 strain, the statistical analysis undertaken by South African scientists suggested that the Omicron variant could overtake delta as the most dominant variant by 2022. They also stated that the new variant is three times more likely to reinfect humans than prior COVID variants. The researchers looked at 2.8 million positive coronavirus samples from South Africa, out of which, 35,670 were believed to be reinfections. However, the researchers didn't have access to vaccination records, according to a report by Sputnik.

The researchers noted that the number of cases in South Africa is growing every day, and in November, 73% of sequenced COVID cases were linked to Omicron. Meanwhile, scientists from the European Union and Australia predicted that the new variant will cause more infections than the delta strain in a few months. While preliminary evidence suggests that Omicron is highly transmissible, many infections have been found to have milder symptoms or no symptoms at all, noted the researchers.

While scientists and health officials around the world continue to closely study the new variant and its consequences, South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recently announced that the Omicron variant can elude immunity from infection with earlier variants. "We believe that previous infection does not provide protection from Omicron," Anne von Gottberg, an expert from NICD, was quoted as saying by The Guardian. She further warned that the number of cases is likely to increase exponentially in all provinces of the country.

No data on mortality linked to new variant as of now: WHO

It is pertinent to mention here that the Omicron variant has been categorised as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization. However, on Friday, December 3, the UN health agency stated that it has no data on mortality linked to the new variant. It further added that more precise statistics on the new variant are expected to be available in a few weeks, news agency Sputnik reported. The WHO also stated that the measures used to combat the Delta variant should remain the fundamental basis for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including the Omicron variant. Many aspects of the new variant are still unknown, including if it is more contagious, as some health officials believe, whether it causes people to get more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine, etc.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative