Omicron: Vaccines, Prior Infection Contributing To Mildness Of COVID Infections, Says SA

COVID-19 vaccines and the previous infection can reduce the severity of the disease and the overall symptoms from the new highly mutated Omicron variant, South Africa’s health minister Joe Phaahla, told a news conference on Friday, Dec. 17. “We believe that it might not necessarily just be that Omicron is less virulent, but coverage of vaccination [and] natural immunity of people who have already had contact with the virus is also adding to the protection. That’s why we are seeing mild illness,” The Guardian newspaper quoted the health official as saying. Phaahla backed his claims citing the recent findings done by Shabir Mahdi, a vaccine expert at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg in South Africa.

S Africa witnesses spike in hospitalisations, deaths

Contrary to the trend seen during the initial days of the Omicron spread, South Africa is now witnessing a rise in hospitalisations and deaths from the B.1.1.529 variant. The infections by the Delta variant, also continuing alongside the Omicron, are now being recorded at a lower level as the Omicron is set to become the dominant strain, according to the South African health officials. A medical researcher at the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases was quoted by the newspaper as saying that South Africa was now starting to see an increase in deaths nationally.

“But once again this level is very much lower even than the baseline period we were seeing between the second and third waves,” the South African researcher stressed. She further emphasised that at this time, there was a “relatively small increase in deaths,” adding that the Omicron infections, although, peaked in Gauteng province. As of 16 December, the total Omicron cases account for 27% of all the COVID-19 cases reported in the province. The steep rise in the spread was followed by other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal at 23% and Western Cape at 19%.

Even when Omicron is reported to evade neutralising antibodies developed by the vaccines and prior exposure due to mutations in the virus’s spike protein, the killer T cells may still be doing the job of fighting the variant from causing very serious illness, South African researchers say. At the World Health Organization [WHO] symposium, Wendy Burgers of the University of Cape Town stressed that the COVID-19 vaccines and body’s T cell response still remain the best defence against the Omicron.