One Killed And 41 Injured As Massive Gas Explosion Rocks South Africa's Johannesburg

At least one person was killed and 41 others were injured after a massive underground gas explosion jolted the South African city of Johannesburg. The explosion took place on Wednesday night (local time) in the central business district of Johannesburg. A member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for public safety in Johannesburg took to Twitter to notify about the catastrophic incident.

“The MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcinni Tshwaku was on the scene last night when an underground gas explosion hit Joburg CBD last night. Emergency services were deployed to assess the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage,” the MMC member wrote on Twitter. He also shared the visuals from the site where the incident took place.

According to South African news outlet Times LIVE, the explosion caused panic on the busy street leaving many vehicles damaged in the area.

♦️ICYMI♦️



The MMC for Public Safety Dr. Mgcinni Tshwaku was on the scene last night when an underground gas expplosion hit Joburg CBD last night. Emergency services were deployed to access the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage. pic.twitter.com/pojkuvT5pO — COJ People’s MMC Public Safety (@PublicSafetyMMC) July 19, 2023

EMS spokesperson confirms the toll

Taking to Twitter, Joburg emergency management service (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the killing of one person. "Joburg CBD Explosion Update: Body recovered by @CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters,#41 other patients treated for serious to minor injuries on scene and later transported to various health care facilities for further medical care. @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgBravest." Meanwhile, the Joburg metro police department (JMPD) informed about the closure of several roads in the district due to the explosion.

Joburg CBD Explosion Update: Body recovered by @CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters,#41 other patients treated for serious to minor injuries on scene and later transported to various health care facilities for further medical care. @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgBravest pic.twitter.com/cExwlrlJ08 — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) July 20, 2023

“Motorists are advised that Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street is closed off to traffic between Pixely Ka Seme (Sauer) and Von Weilligh Street, and to also expect closures on all the streets crossing Lilian Ngoyi Street between Rahima Moosa and Plein Street, and these include Simmonds Street, Harrison Street, Loveday Street, Rissik Street, Joubert Street, Eloff Street and Von Brandis Street,” spokesperson Xolani Fihla said. “Law enforcement officials from JMPD and police have been deployed to cordon off the scene to ensure the safety of all and to divert traffic on the affected routes,” Fihla added. The official made it clear that a “contraflow traffic management system” would be in place on Rahima Moosa street between 6 am and 2 pm, Times LIVE reported.