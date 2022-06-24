Over 2,000 Migrants Breach Border Between Spain's Melilla Enclave And Morocco

On June 24, some 2,000 migrants crossed the border separating Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco, the first such effort since the two countries repaired diplomatic ties in March. Melilla and Ceuta, Spain's other tiny North African enclaves, have the EU's only land borders with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants.

According to a statement issued by the Spanish government's local delegation, over 2,000 migrants arrived at the border at morning and over 500 were able to enter the border control area by cutting a fence with shears. It was stated that of the 130 Sub-Saharan African migrants, "all of them men and apparently adults" succeeded in entering Melilla.

Morocco dispatched a "large" force to repel the border incursion and "co-operated actively" with Spanish security personnel, the delegation said earlier in a separate statement. Images in Spanish media showed tired migrants resting on the sidewalk in Melilla, some with bloodied hands and tattered garments. In March this year, Spain ended a year-long diplomatic crisis by supporting Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, reversing its decades-long neutrality.

Following that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Rabat, and the two governments celebrated a "new stage" in relations. The disagreement arose when Madrid permitted Brahim Ghali, the commander of Western Sahara's pro-independence Polisario Front, to be treated for COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital in April 2021. A month later, 10,000 refugees poured through the Moroccan border into Spain's enclave of Ceuta, as border guards turned a blind eye in what was generally interpreted as a punitive move by Rabat.

Rabat wants Western Sahara to be independent under Moroccan sovereignty

Rabat wants Western Sahara to be independent under Moroccan sovereignty, whereas the Polisario demands a UN-supervised vote on self-determination, as agreed in a 1991 ceasefire deal. There were many attempted mass crossings of migrants at Melilla in the days before Morocco and Spain healed diplomatic ties, including one with 2,500 individuals, the largest such effort on record, with roughly 500 making it across.

The improved relationship with Morocco, the departure point for many migrants, has resulted in a decrease in arrivals, particularly in Spain's Atlantic Canary Islands. According to government data, the number of migrants arriving in the Canary Islands in April was 70% lower than in February. Earlier this month, PM Sanchez warned that Spain would not tolerate any manipulation of the tragedy of illegal immigration as a form of pressure, The Guardian reported.

