PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Ex-Kenya PM Odinga On Cooperation In Health Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga have expressed their commitment towards enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector between both countries during their recent meeting after Odinga paid a private visit to India.

As stated by the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Dr Virander Paul, both the prime ministers had discussions on mutual interest and further spoke on various matters concerning the relations between India and Kenya.

As reported by ANI, Paul while speaking on the context of Odinga's private visit to India and further on India-Kenya cooperation in the health sector, said, "PM Modi and Raila have been friends for a long time and they have known each other for many years. The Prime Minister of India and the former Prime Minister of Kenya had a courtesy meeting today. What we know is that they did express their commitment towards further improvement in relations between India and Kenya."

During this while, Prime Minister Modi who was happy after meeting Odinga after almost three and half years recollected their multiple interactions since 2008 in both India as well as in Kenya and further also spoke about the latter's support to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.

While PM Modi extended his commitment to strengthening India-Kenya relations, he also conveyed his best wishes to Odinga for good health and future endeavours. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also shared a picture with the former Kenyan Prime Minister.

Ex-Kenya PM seeks to bring Ayurveda to Kenya

Meanwhile, former Kenyan PM Raila Amolo Odinga was on a visit to India for his daughter's eye treatment. Speaking on this, the Indian High Commissioner stated that Odinga had mentioned a substantial improvement in the condition of his daughter's eyesight because of the ayurvedic treatment, as she regained her eyesight after going undergoing treatment at Kerala's Ayurvedic hospital.

In this regard, Odinga had also held discussions with PM Modi on opening a branch of the same hospital to provide better treatment to his country's people.

He also thanked Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Kerala for restoring his daughter's eyesight, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017 and later complained of a severe loss of eyesight after undergoing surgery in Nairobi.

