PM Modi Speaks With South African President, Accepts Invitation For BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 3, held a telephonic conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and accepted his invitation for the upcoming BRICS Summit to be hosted by South Africa on August 22-24. "Pleased to speak with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

PM Modi and his South African counterpart "positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation", according to a statement published by the Ministry of External Affairs. The two leaders also held a bilateral dialogue in the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa which is being celebrated in 2023. President Ramaphosa briefed PM Modi on the preparations that are underway for the BRICS Summit as he also conveyed his full support to India’s G20 Presidency.

"President Ramaphosa invited the PM [Modi] for the BRICS Summit being hosted by South Africa on August 22-24, 2023 and briefed him on the preparations for the same," the MEA said in a statement. "PM accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the Summit," it added.

South African President Ramaphosa supports India's G-20 Presidency

Ramaphosa and PM Modi also exchanged their views on a spate of regional and global issues of mutual interest to both countries. "President Ramaphosa conveyed his full support for India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G-20 Presidency and said that he looked forward to visiting India to attend the G-20 Summit," the MEA stated. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it added.

India and South Africa are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. India-South Africa Joint Commission at the level of Foreign Ministers was set up in 1994, and since then the two ally nations have been operating on mutually beneficial areas of interest. On June 6, 2003, the Foreign Ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa met in Brasilia and agreed to set up a Dialogue Forum to discuss and resolve the bilateral issues. The Commercial relations between India and South Africa have flourished since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993.