Pope Francis Concludes African Pilgrimage, Attends Holy Mass In South Sudan | See Pics

Pope Francis arrives in a white vehicle as an excited crowd welcomes him at the John Garang Mausoleum in South Sudan’s Juba on Sunday.
A close-up of nuns wearing head coverings that display Jesus Christ and Virgin Mary. Several nuns gathered to witness Pope Francis arrive for a Holy Mass on Sunday, February 5.
A man holds a flag high as a huge audience waits for Pope Francis to arrive at the John Garang Mausoleum. The head of the Catholic Church reached South Sudan to conclude his six-day Africa trip.
Pope Francis appears in deep thought during a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba. He began his six-day trip in Congo.
Pope Francis is seen in a light-colored robe as he stands alongside priests in South Sudan, hoping to offer some relief and positivity to the country that is battling poverty and unrest.
A placard of the Pope is placed on the floor as people wait for the Catholic Church head to arrive for the Holy Mass and offer words of encouragement and wisdom.
A man in colorful clothing walks with a flag at the John Garang Mausoleum, awaiting Pope Francis’ attendance for a Holy Mass on February 5.
Pope Francis greets a large crowd of people who had gathered to attend the Holy Mass. “Let us accept one another and love one another with sincerity and generosity, as God loves us," he said.
Nuns and priests sit as they attend the Holy Mass, which was led by the Pope, who said: “Even if our hearts bleed for the wrongs we have suffered, let us refuse, once and for all, to repay evil."