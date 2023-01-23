Pope Francis To Visit DR Congo To 'console People' Affected By Crisis: Vatican Official

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan for an "ecumenical peace pilgrimage" from January 31 to February 5, 2023. Earlier, the journey was planned for the summer of 2022 but later got postponed owing to his health issues.

Notably, on this trip, Pope Francis would "console the people" and urge the world not to neglect the years-long instability faced by the people of Congo, who have already witnessed millions of deaths, said the Vatican’s envoy to Kinshasa, Ettore Balestrero. "Unfortunately, there have been wars and conflicts that continue." "He comes to console the people; he comes to heal wounds that are still bleeding," Balestrero stated, reported Sputnik.

This is going to be Pope Francis' first visit since John Paul II travelled to the DRC in 1985. The envoy said major preparations for the Pope's visit are underway in the country, which has the largest population of the Roman Catholic community in Africa. The DRC is home to 45 million Catholics, he said.

Pope was expected to visit the eastern part of DRC, Goma but his trip was canceled after a fight resumed between the country's army and the M23 rebel group which created massive unrest influencing the large areas in eastern DRC. Since 1990, the country has mostly remained under conflicts, with massive economic crises and instabilities among other issues with dozens of militant groups still active in the region. "Congo is a moral emergency that cannot be ignored," the envoy said.

"During his visit, the Pope is expected to meet with representatives from charitable organizations, authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps, as well as with victims from the eastern part of the country," said Balestrero. "Historically, the Church in this country has accompanied the consolidation of democratic consciousness and has often been the spokesperson for the most urgent needs of the population," he added.

