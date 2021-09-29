Probe Finds Over 80 Alleged Sexual Abuse Cases Connected To WHO's Ebola Work In Congo

On Tuesday, September 28, a World Health Organization (WHO)-commissioned panel claimed in a report that more than 80 alleged cases of sexual abuse were discovered during the global health agency’s response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo. The allegations also implicate 21 WHO staff members during the 2018-2020 mission. The 35-page report revealed the most widespread sexual misconduct associated with a United Nations agency in years, which was perpetrated by both local and international staff in the country.

The panel's findings came months after an Associated Press (AP) investigation revealed that senior WHO management was informed of repeated abuse reports in 2019 but did little to stop the harassment, even promoting one of the managers involved. The WHO panel also advised that victims be compensated and that DNA testing be undertaken to confirm paternity and allow women to claim their rights and those of their children.

Malick Coulibaly, a panel member, informed that investigators found nine rape allegations. According to victims, their attackers did not utilise birth control, which resulted in several pregnancies, whereas, some of them said they were forced to get abortions by their rapists, Coulibaly stated.

Last October, after media reports claimed unidentified humanitarian officials sexually abused women during the Ebola outbreak that began in Congo in 2018, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed the panel's co-chairs to investigate. He described the report as "harrowing" to read and a "sad day" for the United Nations' health agency. Tedros further said that four employees have been fired and two have been placed on administrative leave, however, he refrained from revealing their names.

Tedros nominated for a second term last week

Tedros was nominated for a second term by Germany, France, and several other European countries last week, but he declined to indicate if he would consider resigning over the issue. However, Lawrence Gostin, Georgetown University's head of global health law, said he wouldn't call for Tedros' resignation until he knew of, or could have reasonably known of, such abuse. According to evidence provided by The AP in May, Dr Michel Yao, a senior WHO official and in charge of the Congo outbreak response, was notified in writing of numerous sex assault allegations but did not take any action. Yao was promoted subsequently and was recently was made in charge of WHO's response to the Ebola outbreak in Guinea, which concluded in June. Meanwhile, a WHO doctor Jean-Paul Ngandu, along with two other agency officials, signed a contract agreeing to buy land for a young woman whom Ngandu allegedly sexually abused. He told that he was pressed to do so to protect WHO's reputation.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/Representative