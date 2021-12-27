Queen Elizabeth II, Obama, UK PM Johnson & Others Mourn Archbishop Tutu's Death

Tributes poured in for Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu, who breathed his last on Sunday. Numerous well-known personalities and world leaders expressed their grief on the clergyman's demise, paying their respects to him. Among them was Queen Elizabeth II, former US President Barack Obama, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Monaco Princess Charlene.

They used words like 'mentor' and 'universal spirit' while acknowledging his work against Apartheid. They also recalled memories of their meeting with the Archbishop. They mentioned his sense of humour, laughter and more as their fond memories.

Barack Obama and others pay tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Obama shared a photo where he was embracing the Archbishop. The former USA President shared that Archbishop Tutu was a 'mentor', a 'friend' and a 'moral compass' for him and many others.

He added that Archbishop Tutu was 'grounded' in the struggle for liberation and justice in South Africa and being concerned with injustice everywhere. Obama also wrote that Archbishop Tutu always had his 'impish' sense of humour and willingness to find 'humanity' in his adversaries.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth II wrote that the Royal Family was 'deeply saddened' by the demise. She added that Tutu was a man who 'tirelessly championed human rights' in his county and across the world.

The Queen added that she fondly remembered their interactions with great warmth and humour, and that his loss will be felt by people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where people held him in high esteem.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson termed Archbishop Tutu as a 'critical figure' in the fight against apartheid, while also hailing his spiritual leadership and 'irrepressible good humour.'

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a tribute on Instagram, writing 'Rest in Peace' and calling him a 'dear friend.' She added that she will have 'fond memories'. She said that he was at her father's side, and that she will miss him, while also higlighting his laughter.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu broke barriers in becoming the first black clergyman to become the Bishop of Johannesburg and Archbishop of Cape Town in the '80s and '90s. His efforts against Apartheid won him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. He took up numerous other causes like human rights and more.

The Archbipshop's death was announced by his Foundation. He passed away in Cape Town in Oasis Frail Care Centre. He was 90 years old.